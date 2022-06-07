Email City Guide
MSU Texas graduate student selected for prestigious internship

Leslie Cook will spend the summer working side-by-side with some of the leading scientists in...
Leslie Cook will spend the summer working side-by-side with some of the leading scientists in the world.(MSU Texas)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An MSU Texas graduate student has been selected for a prestigious summer internship program at the National Institutes of Health.

Leslie Cook will spend the summer working side-by-side with some of the leading scientists in the world in an environment entirely devoted to biomedical research.

Cook is a non-traditional student and single mother who hopes her accomplishments will inspire other women, mothers and young people to never stop learning, growing and pursuing their goals.

Cook said that Assistant Professor of Physics Preet Sharma played an integral role in her education and achievements.

“Our group is the Non-Linear Science Research Group, where we focus on theoretical and computational biophysical phenomenon,” Cook said. “His mentorship has opened the door to so many opportunities that I know increased my chances of attaining this internship.”

“These programs are highly competitive,” Sharma said. “Leslie is talented and has worked hard for this opportunity.”

Sharma said that hundreds of students apply for the internships.

