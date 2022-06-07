Email City Guide
Operation Slow Down aims to prevent injuries, deaths from crashes

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A TxDOT program designed to slow down drivers kicked off Tuesday in Wichita County.

It’s called Operation Slow Down, and the goal is to save lives since one in three Texas vehicle deaths are due to speed.

This campaign is similar to Click It or Ticket. Troopers and deputies will be out in full force through June 21.

But it’s more than just following the speed limit. You should also match your speed to road conditions if there is bad weather or if you’re driving through a work zone.

