Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Rain Chances for Wednesday

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain chances return to the forecast with a weak front for Wednesday. The best chances will be north of the Red River with more in the way or hit and miss stuff to the south. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s for Wednesday and again on Thursday. By Friday and the weekend, it gets a lot hotter. Highs could be up close to 100 or even a little higher

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Freedom Fest will be headlined by Jason Boland & The Stragglers.
Details on Fourth in the Falls 2022 released
Andrew Flickinger was booked into Wichita County Jail on May 6, 2022.
Wichita Falls man arrested for abusing one-month-old
The crash happened at Kemp Street and Avenue O.
WFPD identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
Vernon ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd.
Vernon ISD superintendent named lone finalist for Dalhart ISD role
A 70-year-long journey to find lost love ended with a reunion for a Korean War veteran from Iowa.
WATCH: Korean vet reunites with first love after nearly 70 years of searching

Latest News

Rain Chances Return for Wednesday
Rain Chances Return for Wednesday
Hot and humid weather will continue
Typical Texoma Summer-Time Weather
Small Rain Chances
Typical Texoma Summer-Time Weather
Typical Texoma Summer-Time Weather