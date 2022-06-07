Rain Chances for Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain chances return to the forecast with a weak front for Wednesday. The best chances will be north of the Red River with more in the way or hit and miss stuff to the south. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s for Wednesday and again on Thursday. By Friday and the weekend, it gets a lot hotter. Highs could be up close to 100 or even a little higher

