Revitalization Committee changes Veterans Memorial Plaza location

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Plans for the final Veterans Memorial Plaza have been thrown a curveball after the Wichita Falls City Council finalized a plan Tuesday to move the plaza to the opposite side of the lake.

“This is a veteran town,” Paul Carter, a veteran, said. “It is a crying shame that is has taken us this long to get to the point where we are at.”

After six years in the making, everyone is anxious to complete the Veterans Memorial Plaza at Lake Wichita Park. A few last-minute changes made will completely alter those plans by moving the plaza from the planned location by the boat ramp to being right next to the Vietnam Veteran Statue. The statue and memorial will no longer be facing each other from across the lake.

“It will make it one place where veterans can go and feel the appreciation for the Vietnam veterans and for those families who have lost family members in the armed services,” David Coleman, with the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee, said.

The decision was made by the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee, who got approval from the Wichita Falls City Council. They said the only thing left to do is build.

“So they will look at the soils, they will do a survey of the ground, they will look at where they can get utilities,” Coleman said. “Then they will present all those changes to the construction contractor.”

Coleman said this should not extend the timeframe nor raise costs, and that the project should still be done by Veterans Day in November.

“We have been waiting for this, planning for this for six years,” Coleman said. “We are very excited to finally see it going to be built in a place where the whole city can appreciate it.”

“To watch their emotions, how they interact with the monument that is there and what we could potentially put out there makes me feel better about the way I was treated when I came home,” Carter said. “Now I have a place to go to, to reflect on some of the things that happened to me.”

On top of this, the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee is still waiting to see if any ARPA funds will be allocated to fix the parking lot at Lake Wichita Park. It’s another way to help veterans and community members get to the area where the Vietnam Veterans Statue and Memorial Plaza will be.

