SBA disaster relief application deadline is July 5

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas businesses and residents have until July 5, 2022, to apply for a Small Business Association federal disaster loan.

The loans are for property damage caused by the severe storms and tornadoes in Bastrop, Grayson, Houston, Jack, Montague, Nacogdoches, Upshur and Williamson counties that occurred on March 21, 2022.

Businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters may apply for SBA federal disaster loans to repair or replace disaster-damaged property. SBA can also lend funds to help with making improvements to prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from happening again.

The loans are available in Anderson, Angelina, Archer, Bastrop, Bell, Burnet, Caldwell, Camp, Cherokee, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Denton, Fannin, Fayette, Grayson, Gregg, Harrison, Houston, Jack, Lee, Leon, Madison, Marion, Milam, Montague, Morris, Nacogdoches, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Travis, Trinity, Upshur, Walker, Williamson, Wise, Wood and Young counties in Texas; and Bryan, Jefferson, Love and Marshall counties in Oklahoma.

Businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.

For homeowners, up to $200,000 in disaster loans are available to help with repairs or to replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are also eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

Applicants may apply online here.

