Sheppard AFB celebrates launching 300 flights in a single day

Instructor and student pilots at the 80th Flying Training Wing's Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot...
Instructor and student pilots at the 80th Flying Training Wing's Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program walk out to the aircraft ramp for a training sortie at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 2, 2022. The program flies between 240-250 training sorties daily, making Sheppard one of the busiest joint-use airfields in the Air Force.(2nd Lt. Logan Thomas | U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Logan Thomas)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With the number of training missions flown daily sitting around 240-250, the 80th Flying Training Wing at Sheppard Air Force Base was looking to break the record of launching 309 flights in a single day.

Col. Robert Haas Jr., 80th Flying Training Wing commander, said that while the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program is the crown jewel for building partnerships and producing combat pilots for the NATO alliance, every now and then the program needs to put some “proof behind the pudding.”

READ: 300 sorties makes for an Awesome Day at ENJJPT

SAFB leadership set out to find a challenge that would do just that: the group looked at breaking the record for the number of flights, also called sorties, flown in a single day, which was 309.

“We were looking to see if on a big fly day if we could do 310 or better,” he said. “A fair amount of planning went into this because it was more than just flying around the flagpole. It was actually flying mission sorties while we did this.”

The plan was executed on May 12, 2022, with the date being called “Awesome Day” within the program. SAFB officials said although operations were running at an increased tempo, the program fells short of its goal after reaching 300 sorties in a single day.

Haas said he was proud of the team’s performance. The program nearly reached its goal even as it is managing a shortage in T-38 engines, which has reduced the number of more than 60-year-old aircraft available for flight.

“We want to make sure every hour that we put on the T-38 is for mission-generation,” Haas said. “The maintenance team pulled it together and we had a full line-up and we actually had a spare T-38 on our first go, which we quickly bled through. But the maintenance team really got up on the step, our ops team really got up on the step, and we executed probably the best that you could expect to do on a big fly day.”

Haas then emphasized the importance for the team to reflect on its hard work, with directions given to host unit-centric events. Haas also hosted a “full-blown” commander’s call that included instructor pilots, student pilots, civilians and everyone in between.

“On this day, we actually set a pretty high goal for the wing to execute,” Haas said. “The most magical part was you could sense it. Everybody was looking to achieve that goal. On that one specific day, it was an achievable goal and it was a smart goal. Everyone was trying to get there.”

Haas said he was proud of the across-the-board enthusiasm the team displayed while still effectively achieving the mission of the program.

The celebration continued for team members and their families at an off-base location, an additional reminder of the uniqueness of the ENJJPT family. Haas recognized the great amount of effort that went into making sure Awesome Day and the subsequent recognition of ENJJPT’s accomplishments went with as few hitches as possible.

