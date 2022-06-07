Email City Guide
Small Rain Chances

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Another area of storms to the north of us may send a rain cooled boundary our way by morning. This may help trigger an isolated storm or two up north of the Red River, but most places will likely stay dry. Another chance may show up by late Tuesday night or Wednesday with another frontal boundary. Temperatures will remain in the 90s with high humidity. The heat pump looks to build back into the area by next week.

