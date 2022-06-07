Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Texas Shrine Association convention, parade coming to Wichita Falls

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Shrine Association is set to host a parade in downtown Wichita Falls this Saturday as they celebrate 150 years of Shriners International and 100 years of Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Over 500 Shriners and their families will be in Wichita Falls for the 88th Annual Convention of the Texas Shrine Association Ceremonial and All-State Competitions from June 9 to June 11.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at Indiana and Scott and will include clowns, bands, vehicles, mounted units and marching Shriners from 13 Shrine Centers across the State of Texas.

Event officials are inviting the community to attend the unit competitions and shop in the marketplace with various vendors at the MPEC.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Freedom Fest will be headlined by Jason Boland & The Stragglers.
Details on Fourth in the Falls 2022 released
Andrew Flickinger was booked into Wichita County Jail on May 6, 2022.
Wichita Falls man arrested for abusing one-month-old
The crash happened at Kemp Street and Avenue O.
WFPD identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
Vernon ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd.
Vernon ISD superintendent named lone finalist for Dalhart ISD role
A 70-year-long journey to find lost love ended with a reunion for a Korean War veteran from Iowa.
WATCH: Korean vet reunites with first love after nearly 70 years of searching

Latest News

Leslie Cook will spend the summer working side-by-side with some of the leading scientists in...
MSU Texas graduate student selected for prestigious internship
The upcoming distribution is on June 10.
WFAFB to host food distribution for COVID-affected families
"We are very excited to finally see it going to be built in a place where the whole city can...
Revitalization Committee changes Veterans Memorial Plaza location
The campaign is similar to Click It or Ticket.
Operation Slow Down aims to prevent injuries, deaths from crashes