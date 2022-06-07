Texas Shrine Association convention, parade coming to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Shrine Association is set to host a parade in downtown Wichita Falls this Saturday as they celebrate 150 years of Shriners International and 100 years of Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Over 500 Shriners and their families will be in Wichita Falls for the 88th Annual Convention of the Texas Shrine Association Ceremonial and All-State Competitions from June 9 to June 11.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at Indiana and Scott and will include clowns, bands, vehicles, mounted units and marching Shriners from 13 Shrine Centers across the State of Texas.

Event officials are inviting the community to attend the unit competitions and shop in the marketplace with various vendors at the MPEC.

