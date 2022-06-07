WFAFB to host food distribution for COVID-affected families

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is gearing up for its next food distribution event.

Their upcoming distribution on June 10 is specifically for families that have been affected by COVID in any way with at least one child in the household. Food bank officials said this will be self-declared information and does not require any supplementary forms of information.

Fresh produce, frozen meat and vegetables, along with a 30 pound box of dry goods, will be offered.

The event will happen on Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1230 Midwestern Parkway. Food bank officials said drivers should line up southbound on Armory Road, turning right onto 37th Street toward the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

