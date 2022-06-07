Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFAFB to host food distribution for COVID-affected families

The upcoming distribution is on June 10.
The upcoming distribution is on June 10.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is gearing up for its next food distribution event.

Their upcoming distribution on June 10 is specifically for families that have been affected by COVID in any way with at least one child in the household. Food bank officials said this will be self-declared information and does not require any supplementary forms of information.

Fresh produce, frozen meat and vegetables, along with a 30 pound box of dry goods, will be offered.

The event will happen on Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1230 Midwestern Parkway. Food bank officials said drivers should line up southbound on Armory Road, turning right onto 37th Street toward the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Freedom Fest will be headlined by Jason Boland & The Stragglers.
Details on Fourth in the Falls 2022 released
Andrew Flickinger was booked into Wichita County Jail on May 6, 2022.
Wichita Falls man arrested for abusing one-month-old
The crash happened at Kemp Street and Avenue O.
WFPD identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
Vernon ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd.
Vernon ISD superintendent named lone finalist for Dalhart ISD role
A 70-year-long journey to find lost love ended with a reunion for a Korean War veteran from Iowa.
WATCH: Korean vet reunites with first love after nearly 70 years of searching

Latest News

Leslie Cook will spend the summer working side-by-side with some of the leading scientists in...
MSU Texas graduate student selected for prestigious internship
The parade will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Texas Shrine Association convention, parade coming to Wichita Falls
"We are very excited to finally see it going to be built in a place where the whole city can...
Revitalization Committee changes Veterans Memorial Plaza location
The campaign is similar to Click It or Ticket.
Operation Slow Down aims to prevent injuries, deaths from crashes