Wichita Falls man arrested for abusing one-month-old

Andrew Flickinger was booked into Wichita County Jail on May 6, 2022.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man on Monday for allegedly abusing a one-month-old baby.

Officers were called to the 4200 block of Seymour Road on May 30 for an allegation of child abuse. Police allegedly found footage showing Andrew Flickinger physically abusing a one-month-old baby in his care.

Court documents state that footage from May 17, 2022, showed Flickinger using one hand to pick up the baby by the back of its neck. It also allegedly showed Flickinger pushing one of his fingers into the baby’s mouth, up to the knuckle, before yanking it out. Flickinger reportedly tried to stop the child from crying by pinching the baby’s nose, blowing into its face and “forcefully pushing” a pacifier into the baby’s mouth.

Photos from May 17 allegedly show a red mark and bruising on the child’s left collarbone, and two scratches on the baby’s back.

Flickinger was booked Monday on two charges of injury to a child. His total bond was set at $20,000 and he remained jailed on Tuesday.

