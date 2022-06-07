Windthorst celebrates anniversary of first volleyball state title

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Windthorst celebrated the 30th anniversary of the first volleyball state championship.

The 1992 team set the tone for the Windthorst volleyball program.

Windthorst has participated in the UIL Final Four from 1991 until 2009. During this time the Trojanettes won 13 state titles, the most of any Class A program.

The ‘92 championship ball signed my the team was auctioned off at the reunion.

Jo Beth Schreiber-Southard was a senior on the team at the time. She remembers how supported the Windthorst community was after the win.

“It was just the way it was,” Scheriber-Southard said. “Now that I look back on it, I can appreciate it more. The community has always been there for all of the teams. They’re at all of the games. It’s just that small town feel where it’s just a true love.”

Scheriber-Southard also won the championship ball.

