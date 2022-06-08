Email City Guide
Central Fwy. overpass closed after semi catches fire

The explosion happened around 3:00 a.m.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - TXDOT crews spent the early hours of Wednesday morning cleaning up on the Central Freeway overpass, after an explosion caused a semi to go up in flames.

The fire caused old Windthorst Rd. to be closed where it crosses over Central Freeway.

The driver of the semi told our crews on scene he had a fuel leak, so he started to pull over. By the time he jumped out, the semi was already on fire. No injuries were reported.

We will be sure to update this story once that information is released.

The pictures and videos were sent in by KAUZ viewer, Bryce Smith.

