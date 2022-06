WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Most of the rain is gone with nice summer weather lasting into Thursday. However, the heat pump builds over the area into the weekend and sticks around into next week. This results in highs near or above 100 with little to no rain chances here. South winds will increase into early next week with an active storm track across the Rockies.

