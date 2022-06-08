Hours reduced for downtown WF scooters after complaints

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The electric scooters recently brought to downtown Wichita Falls are facing a bump in the road after people complained to city councilman Steve Jackson.

City of Wichita Falls Director of Transportation John Burrus said the complaints raised Tuesday were the first he has received about the scooters in a long time.

Those complaints included riders not abiding by traffic laws, underage kids riding without parental supervision and people riding out in the streets until 2 a.m. Burrus spoke with the owner of the scooter company, GOAT, and came to a decision.

“We talked about some of the issues and such,” Burrus said “He has agreed to stop allowing operation of his scooters at 11 p.m. so that is a big step in the right direction there.”

The scooter availability change is effective immediately. They also discussed ways to prohibit illegal use of the scooters, particularly on the roadways, but no other decisions have been made yet.

In August, Burrus said he will bring the city council a feedback report from the downtown community about the scooters and whether or not any ordinance changes need to be made. These could potentially include getting rid of the scooters if things don’t improve or possibly expanding the scooters to more areas in the city.

