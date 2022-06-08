Email City Guide
Aircraft carrying 5 Marines crashes in California desert

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRAWLEY, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft carrying five Marines has crashed in the Southern California desert.

Marine Maj. Mason Englehart says the MV-22B Osprey belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Camp Pendleton and went down at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday during training in a remote area near the community of Glamis in Imperial County.

Englehart says information was still being gathered about the five Marines who were on board.

Local and federal firefighters are responding. The site is about 115 miles east of San Diego.

