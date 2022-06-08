MSU Texas names Redwine Scholarship recipients

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University has named the recipients of the Redwine Presidential Scholarships.

Two of them are from the greater Wichita Falls area. Each student will receive $40,000 over four years of undergraduate study.

The 2022 recipients are:

Emily Borden, Chattanooga High School, daughter of Katie Whitcomb of Faxon, Oklahoma

Jadyn Dangerfield, Mesquite High School, daughter of Rhonda Ray-Moore and Donald Moore of Lancaster, Texas

Mary Grazer, Springtown High School, daughter of Tammy and Scott Grazer of Boyd, Texas

Austin Groth, S.H. Rider High School, son of Sandra and Jason Groth of Wichita Falls

Breden Hulse, Archer City High School, son of Jessica and Troy Hulse of Archer City, Texas

University officials said the program recognizes the leadership abilities of incoming freshmen and encourages their participation as MSU Texas campus leaders.

