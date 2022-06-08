Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Parents charged with neglect leading to death after 2-week-old found not breathing, police say

Taylor Smith (left) and Timothy Wilson were arrested after a 2-week-old child in their care was...
Taylor Smith (left) and Timothy Wilson were arrested after a 2-week-old child in their care was found not breathing by authorities.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Two Indiana parents are in jail after officers were called to help with an infant that wasn’t breathing.

Officers went to a home in Evansville just before 7 a.m. Wednesday for a 2-week-old that was not breathing.

Authorities say Evansville fire crews and AMR were already on scene trying to resuscitate the child.

However, they say they couldn’t get the baby, named Wade, to start breathing again, according to WFIE.

Officers say they found what appeared to be narcotics and paraphernalia in the home.

Detectives spoke with the mother of the infant, Taylor Smith. She told them that she went to sleep with her child around 2 a.m. and woke up with the baby underneath her.

The father, Timothy Wilson, was also at the home. According to a press release, Wilson told detectives that Smith was ordered by the Department of Child Services not to be around the child due to a prior investigation.

Police say Wilson ignored the order “to be a family.”

Officers received a warrant and say they found evidence of narcotic use.

They also say the home had no running water and conditions were unfavorable.

Both Smith and Wilson were arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Flickinger was booked into Wichita County Jail on May 6, 2022.
Wichita Falls man arrested for abusing one-month-old
17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims.
Second arrest made in connection with murder of WF teen
Authorities say a South Carolina hospital employee has died days after a patient altercation.
Hospital employee dies after patient strikes groin, coroner says
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
‘Told my kids to act like they’re asleep’: Uvalde teacher who survived shooting speaks
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

Latest News

Tesfaye Ailbe holds a photo of his 18-year-old daughter Hannah Wadiso, who was critically...
‘God is good’: Dad told by police his daughter died in car crash later learns she’s alive
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, of California, speaks during a news conference on May...
House poised to pass gun bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
More bodies found in Mariupol as global food crisis looms
FILE - Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich.
Simone Biles, others seek $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar
Christie's in London is selling a first edition of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone."
Rare first edition of Harry Potter for sale