Police responding to pin-in accident on Jacksboro Hwy.

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Police responded to a pin-in accident on the 5400 block of Jacksboro Hwy. on Wednesday.

UPDATE: June 8, 2022 at 3:23 p.m.

The accident on Jacksboro Hwy. appears to be a one-car collision with a power line, according to News Channel 6 crews at the scene.

Officials told crews that one person was transported to the hospital and that there was a possibility that a medical issue caused the crash. As of now, officials say no charges are expected to be filed.

ORIGINAL STORY: June 8, 2022 at 2:59 p.m.

News Channel 6 crews are on the scene getting more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we find out more.

