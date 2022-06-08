Email City Guide
Road to College program organizers meet with students, parents

The program begins on June 14.
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Café Con Leche is set to launch its Road To College summer program on June 14.

Gonzalo Robles, Café Con Leche founder, said it has helped students progress in academics, and that this is Café Con Leche’s most significant program. It started in 2014 with only 20 students and has now grown to 90 students.

Robles met with the students and parents to go over all the activities and field trips the six-week educational program has to offer, but it’s not all fun and games.

“This program is not a feel-good program,” Robles said. “This program is not for everyone because it’s tough.”

Though the program will academically challenge students, Robles said that the outcome is well worth it.

“The students that come to the summer program, they out perform the Road to College peers and the other students from their schools in the next year,” Robles said.

Patrick Boston is a student at MSU Texas and will serve as a mentor for the program. He said he’s ready to help others embrace the challenge.

“It’s going to be a big learning experience for me and that’s what I’m excited about,” Boston said. “I’m always excited when we’re working with kids and being able to show them new things and to see where they progress.”

To keep track of the students’ progress, the students take an exam before and after the program to determine how much they have learned. Even with the difficulty of the course, Robles said the scores keep getting better each year.

To learn more about Café Con Leche’s programs, click here.

