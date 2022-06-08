Royal Estates reschedules Finish the Fight due to weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Royal Estates of Wichita Falls has postponed its Finish the Fight fundraiser that was scheduled for Wednesday due to weather.

The event will now happen on June 17, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3908 Kell Boulevard West in Wichita Falls.

Royal Estates officials will be celebrating local cancer survivors while raising money for the Texas Oncology Foundation, Inc.

Entry is $5 per person and the event will include a hot dog lunch and bingo. To RSVP, call (940) 696-2296.

