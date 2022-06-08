Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Royal Estates reschedules Finish the Fight due to weather

The event will now happen on June 17.
The event will now happen on June 17.(Royal Estates)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Royal Estates of Wichita Falls has postponed its Finish the Fight fundraiser that was scheduled for Wednesday due to weather.

The event will now happen on June 17, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3908 Kell Boulevard West in Wichita Falls.

Royal Estates officials will be celebrating local cancer survivors while raising money for the Texas Oncology Foundation, Inc.

Entry is $5 per person and the event will include a hot dog lunch and bingo. To RSVP, call (940) 696-2296.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Flickinger was booked into Wichita County Jail on May 6, 2022.
Wichita Falls man arrested for abusing one-month-old
17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims.
Second arrest made in connection with murder of WF teen
Authorities say a South Carolina hospital employee has died days after a patient altercation.
Hospital employee dies after patient strikes groin, coroner says
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
‘Told my kids to act like they’re asleep’: Uvalde teacher who survived shooting speaks
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

Latest News

Chesterton Academy of Wichita Falls to open in August of 2023
Chesterton Academy of Wichita Falls to open in August of 2023
Semi catches fire in WF
Semi catches fire on Central Fwy. overpass
Storm chances continue Wednesday morning
17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims.
Second arrest made in connection with murder of WF teen