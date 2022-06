WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A second suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting in Wichita Falls that left a 15-year-old boy dead last Wednesday.

According to a statement sent out by the Wichita Falls Police Department, 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims of Wichita Falls was the suspect arrested.

His bond is set at 1.5 million dollars.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.