Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Sheppard AFB asks for help countering bird strikes

It’s a little-known fact that in a battle between a bird and a plane, the bird wins.
It’s a little-known fact that in a battle between a bird and a plane, the bird wins.(Pixabay)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As Cattle Egrets make their annual springtime return to north Texas, Sheppard Air Force Base is desperately trying to minimize the risk of bird strikes by asking the community to report roosts to local authorities.

It’s a little-known fact that in a battle between a bird and a plane, the bird wins. Sure, the bird dies, but the plane goes down with it. Bird strikes are such a hazard that “Top Gun: Maverick″ makes them a plot point; Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger was forced to land US Airways Flight 1549 in the Hudson after a bird strike led to engine failure.

With Sheppard known for its pilot training programs, the reporting is especially important. It took a single cattle egret to destroy an $8 million plane back in 2013. While catastrophic incidents are rare -- in that case, two pilots ejected -- the base still averages 60 bird strikes a year, with total damages of around $3.3 million.

The reason is linked to the danger the birds pose to airplanes.
The reason is linked to the danger the birds pose to airplanes.(kauz)

SAFB officials are therefore asking the community to report any egret roosts or large bird gatherings in the Wichita Falls city limits, or within 12 miles of the base. By detecting roosts early, a non-lethal hazing and habitat management program can “convince” the birds to move far enough away that their daily feeding flights won’t cross over the airfield.

The program is the result of a partnership between SAFB, the USDA, US Fish & Wildlife Service and the City of WF.

You can report large roosts or groups of cattle egrets by calling (940) 676-5407 or online via SAFB’s Contact Us form.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Flickinger was booked into Wichita County Jail on May 6, 2022.
Wichita Falls man arrested for abusing one-month-old
17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims.
Second arrest made in connection with murder of WF teen
Authorities say a South Carolina hospital employee has died days after a patient altercation.
Hospital employee dies after patient strikes groin, coroner says
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
‘Told my kids to act like they’re asleep’: Uvalde teacher who survived shooting speaks
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

Latest News

Chesterton Academy of Wichita Falls to open in August of 2023
Chesterton Academy of Wichita Falls to open in August of 2023
Road to College program organizers meet with students, parents
Road to College program organizers meet with students, parents
Two of them are from the greater Wichita Falls area.
MSU Texas names Redwine Scholarship recipients
Austin Groth, S.H. Rider High School, son of Sandra and Jason Groth of Wichita Falls.
MSU Texas names Redwine Scholarship recipients