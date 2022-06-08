Storm chances continue Wednesday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 88 with a 30% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. These showers and thunderstorms look to be around during the morning hours mainly. However, a few isolated showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon.

Wednesday night, we will have a low of 70, with storm chances continuing. A few stray showers and thunderstorms will be possible going into Thursday.

Thursday, we will have a high of 92 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 75 with partly cloudy skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 98 with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 72 with mostly clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 98 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 103 with mostly sunny skies.

