Vernon College helps students prepare for Fall semester

Chaparral Days is an event taking place from now until July 28, 2022.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon College is inviting new and returning students to get prepared for the Fall 2022 semester.

Chaparral Days is an event taking place from now until July 28, 2022. During this time, students can get help from a Vernon College guide to apply, take the TSI placement test, register for Fall 2022 classes and/or check their financial aid status.

“At Vernon College, we understand registering for college can be overwhelming, so we have added this event to help as many students as possible through the process,” college officials said in a statement.

Students can participate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. No appointment is necessary.

Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you