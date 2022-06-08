Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Voluntary recall issued for child allergy medication

Lot 2006491 with expiration date 8/2024 and UPC code 860002022116 is the only product affected...
Lot 2006491 with expiration date 8/2024 and UPC code 860002022116 is the only product affected in the recall.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A voluntary recall has been issued for Allergy Bee Gone for Kids Nasal Swab Remedy due to potential microbial contamination.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, testing found some of the product had elevated levels of yeast and mold and could contain bacteria.

So far, the company has not received any complaints related to microbial concerns or complications.

Allergy Bee Gone is used to lessen seasonal allergy symptoms and is packaged in individual tubes for application.

Lot 2006491 with an expiration date of 8/2024 and UPC code 860002022116 is the only product affected in the recall.

It was distributed nationwide to wholesale distributors, retail stores and online.

Anyone with Allergy Bee Gone for Kids Nasal Swab Remedy, lot 2006491, should stop using it, discard any remaining product and contact the company at recall@buzzagogo.com for a full refund.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Flickinger was booked into Wichita County Jail on May 6, 2022.
Wichita Falls man arrested for abusing one-month-old
17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims.
Second arrest made in connection with murder of WF teen
Authorities say a South Carolina hospital employee has died days after a patient altercation.
Hospital employee dies after patient strikes groin, coroner says
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
‘Told my kids to act like they’re asleep’: Uvalde teacher who survived shooting speaks
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

Latest News

Chesterton Academy of Wichita Falls to open in August of 2023
Chesterton Academy of Wichita Falls to open in August of 2023
Miah Cerrillo, a fourth grader at Robb Elementary School, describes wiping her friend's blood...
4th grade Uvalde survivor: ‘I don’t want it to happen again’
Demitrius Antwane Baxter, 44, and Adrienne Giselle Knuckles, 26, were taken into custody...
2 arrested after 5 young children test positive for drugs, police say
Henderson officials: 2 dead after fall in drainage collection system
2 men die after falling into drainage collection system
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo rioters supporting President Donald Trump storm the...
Capitol attack’s full story: Jan. 6 panel’s chilling details