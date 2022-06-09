Email City Guide
3rd Memorial Gospel Celebration happening on Juneteenth

By Priscilla Meza
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls minister is organizing the 3rd annual Memorial Gospel Celebration on Juneteenth.

It’s a celebration held in memory of the people like Dr. Colonel Bertram Fuller, the first Black doctor in Wichita Falls, Charlye O. Farris, the first Black lawyer in Wichita County, and many others who have contributed to the Wichita Falls community.

“I’m breaking, but they are the ones, they were the lifeline to the eastside and we just want to say that we thank you and we can never repay you,” Charles Evans, Memorial Gospel Celebration organizer, said.

The celebration will take place at the Kemp Sunnyside Center on June 19 at 3 p.m. A gospel rap artist from Dallas will be attending. There will also be entertainment for children such as bounce houses and food for everyone who decides to attend this free event.

Extreme heat heading into the weekend