Archer City HS receives state-level certification in every classroom

ARCHER CITY, Texas (KAUZ) - The High Reliability School program, or HRS, was created by Marzano Resources to help transform schools and proactively ensure student success. Now, Archer City High School has achieved the second level of the program.

“Meeting the needs of the internal stake holders, external stake holders, collaboration amongst the teachers and really doing best practices and data-driven research that shows student growth,” Sherrill said.

HRS uses a research-based five-level hierarchy which helps teachers monitor their schools’ effectiveness by following a framework for common classroom expectations.

“Students collaborating, students building projects, maybe project-based learning and those kind of things,” Sherrill said. “You’d want to see teachers that are recognizing reinforcing student achievement.”

Sherrill doesn’t want to stop here. He said the school is working toward achieving level three of the program next year and he’s aiming to get all the way to level five.

“The expectations moving forward, the sky is the limit,” Sherrill said. “I think that we’re going to continue this growth mindset, we’re going to continue to develop patterns from data-driven instruction and we’re going to find things that are best for our kids and so we’re really excited about the future of this.”

Sherrill said this kind of accomplishment is a team effort from everyone in the school.

“It is definitely driven by our team, it’s driven by our students and teachers and they do a great job day in, day out,” Sherrill said.

