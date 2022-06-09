Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Archer City HS receives state-level certification in every classroom

This is a second-level certification out of five.
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARCHER CITY, Texas (KAUZ) - The High Reliability School program, or HRS, was created by Marzano Resources to help transform schools and proactively ensure student success. Now, Archer City High School has achieved the second level of the program.

“Meeting the needs of the internal stake holders, external stake holders, collaboration amongst the teachers and really doing best practices and data-driven research that shows student growth,” Sherrill said.

HRS uses a research-based five-level hierarchy which helps teachers monitor their schools’ effectiveness by following a framework for common classroom expectations.

“Students collaborating, students building projects, maybe project-based learning and those kind of things,” Sherrill said. “You’d want to see teachers that are recognizing reinforcing student achievement.”

Sherrill doesn’t want to stop here. He said the school is working toward achieving level three of the program next year and he’s aiming to get all the way to level five.

“The expectations moving forward, the sky is the limit,” Sherrill said. “I think that we’re going to continue this growth mindset, we’re going to continue to develop patterns from data-driven instruction and we’re going to find things that are best for our kids and so we’re really excited about the future of this.”

Sherrill said this kind of accomplishment is a team effort from everyone in the school.

“It is definitely driven by our team, it’s driven by our students and teachers and they do a great job day in, day out,” Sherrill said.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pin-in accident occurred on Jacksboro Hwy. on June 8, 2022.
Police respond to pin-in accident on Jacksboro Hwy.
The change is being made effective immediately.
Hours reduced for downtown WF scooters after complaints
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims.
Second arrest made in connection with murder of WF teen
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

Rance Hogue has owned Arrowhead Roofing Company since 1999.
Roofing business owner talks staying safe in the heat
The customer returned Thursday to say thank you.
Red Lobster manager helps save life of choking customer
New urgent care clinic opens in Wichita Falls
New urgent care clinic opens in Wichita Falls
The campaign is similar to Click It or Ticket.
Operation Slow Down aims to prevent injuries, deaths from crashes