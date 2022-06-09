BBBS asking for more male mentors

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Big Brothers Big Sisters is asking for more men to step up and volunteer during Man up and Mentor month.

For the month of June, BBBS officials are hoping to match more boys who have been waiting for a Big Brother. They said that even though school is out, the need for male mentors does not take a vacation.

“Our waiting list is full of boys that want a friend, that want a constant role model in their life, and to go out and do fun things with,” Dwayne Bivona, Big Brothers Big Sisters executive director, said.

BBBS said women tend to volunteer more often, with their mentors being 55% female and 45% male.

If you would like to volunteer, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.