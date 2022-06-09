Extreme heat heading into the weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 92 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 75 with partly cloudy skies. We may see a stray shower or thunderstorm Thursday night.

Friday, we will have a high of 100 with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 74 with mostly clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 104, with mostly sunny skies. Heat index values could reach over 105 degrees. Sunday, we will have a high of 105 with mostly sunny skies. Heat index values could reach near 110 degrees.

