New urgent care clinic opens in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new urgent care clinic opened it’s doors Thursday morning in Wichita Falls.

Integrity Urgent Care already has 11 other locations across Texas. Medical director Eddy Dark talked about why someone might go to an urgent care clinic instead of the emergency room.

“We say we can do about 70, 80 percent of what you normally do if you are going to an ER, but we can do it for a fraction of the cost,” Dark said. “We do everything from stitches to, you know, having an X-ray, looking at broken bones, trying to fix things, put you in splints, to dealing with the normal day-to-day stuff, common cold, now COVID, strep and flu, those kind of things as well.”

Integrity’s new location in Wichita Falls is on Kemp near Elmwood Avenue.

