Operation Slow Down aims to prevent injuries, deaths from crashes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A TxDOT program designed to slow down drivers kicked off Tuesday in Wichita County.

It’s called Operation Slow Down, and the goal is to save lives since one in three Texas vehicle deaths are due to speed.

“It is to get people to slow down because again, most crashes and most injuries on Texas highways are because of people speeding,” Melvin Joyner, Wichita County Sheriff’s Office community services deputy, said. “Whether it be through just normal speeding, going through construction zones or following too close.”

This campaign is similar to Click It or Ticket. Troopers and deputies will be out in full force through June 21. But it’s more than just following the speed limit. You should also match your speed to road conditions if there is bad weather or if you’re driving through a work zone.

“Texas is one of the states that has lead the nation in traffic accidents with injuries and it has all been related to speed,” Joyner said. “So hopefully we can get people to slow down, we are going to reduce those injuries and reduce those crashes.”

There were over 160,000 traffic crashes in Texas in 2021. Over 1,500 of those resulted in deaths and 5,000 more had serious injuries.

