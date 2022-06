WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An area of storms will move across Texoma around and after midnight. These storms will produce strong winds and downpours. They should be gone by the time you get up in the morning. Sunshine returns on Friday, along with temperatures flirting with 100 in places. We’ll be very hot this weekend as highs push 100.

