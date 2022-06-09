Red Lobster manager helps save life of choking customer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A disaster was averted at Red Lobster in Wichita Falls when a quick-acting manager stepped in to save the life of a customer who was choking in the bathroom.

That customer returned Thursday to say thank you and present General Manager William Taylor with a plaque.

“Obviously, it was a surprise to see everything here and the plaque is unnecessary but it’s appreciated,” Taylor said. “When you are the general manager, you do what you can to, you know, do the right thing in the restaurant and make sure everyone is taken care of and hopefully we won’t have a situation like that again.”

For his actions, the customer described William Taylor as a hero and said she is thankful he acted so quickly and owes him her life. She said she is also just happy she is still here for her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.