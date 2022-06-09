Roofing business owner talks staying safe in the heat

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With temperatures rising to triple digits, it’s important to remember that heat can be deadly.

Even people who are used to working outside take precautions when it’s this hot. People working in agriculture, construction and other outdoor professions know just how dangerous the heat can be.

Rance Hogue has owned Arrowhead Roofing Company since 1999. He said his workers start their days as early as possible to try and avoid the worst of the weather.

“We’ve had some couple of guys get overheated occasionally, but one thing we do to try to combat that is we provide plenty of water and Gatorade and ice,” Hogue said. “We try to keep the guys hydrated and telling them to take a break when they’re feeling overheated.”

Because each job depends on the size of the house, workers can’t always avoid the high temperatures, but they have been able to avoid severe accidents by following some guidelines.

Hogue advises drinking lots of water, wearing sunscreen even in areas you don’t think about like your ears or lips, and covering up with a hat to keep the sun off your skin.

