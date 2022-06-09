Email City Guide
WF citizens host courthouse gun rally

The rally will focus on reasonable gun legislation.
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After the mass shooting in Uvalde, one of the main topics on people’s minds is gun legislation. Now, the topic is being talked about on a wider scale in Texoma, with two gun rallies that share the same idea.

The organizers believe the rallies should bring people together to help everyone agree on one thing, which is keeping children safe.

Carrol Strain, a volunteer at Communities Peacefully Uprising, met Kay Wendeborn, president of Wichita County’s Democratic Association, as both were planning separate gun rallies. The two decided to instead work together.

“I’ve already told so many at the Democratic headquarters ‘you’re not going to believe what happened last night’ because it was just out of the blue. I didn’t know who she was, she didn’t know who I was,” Wendeborn said.

The focus of this rally, organizers say, is not to take guns away, but to have more strict gun legislation that would limit access to military-style weapons and ammunition, including the kind of weapon that was used in Uvalde.

“If it’s me inside a Walmart, it’s tragic, but I’ve had a chance to live my life. These children were babies,” Wendeborn said.

Strain is aware that the topic is controversial, but she hopes some progress can be made. Much like when Mel Martinez of CPU and Wendeborn were able to come together and accomplish a common goal.

“For me, a successful rally would be one in which no matter what your sign says that you’re holding up, because it’s a rally, no matter what your sign says, when we ask ‘what do we want,’ we want kids safe,” Martinez said.

The rally will be held on the Wichita County Courthouse lawn at the same time as the March for Our Lives rally will be taking place in Washington, D.C.

News Channel 6 would like to address a mistake that was made on air. When referring to Martinez, incorrect pronouns were used. The correct pronouns for Mel Martinez are he/him/his.

