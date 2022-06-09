Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFPD releases Click It or Ticket campaign results

Officers were out looking for seat belt violations for about two weeks.
Officers were out looking for seat belt violations for about two weeks.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department released the results of their Click It or Ticket Memorial Day campaign on Thursday.

Officers were out looking for seat belt violations for about two weeks.

WFPD officials released the following campaign data:

  • Seat Belt Violations - 177
  • Child Seat Belt Violations - 9
  • Intersection Violations - 59
  • Distracted Driving Violations - 11
  • Speed Violations - 74
  • Arrests – 1
  • Total Stops – 437
  • Enforcement Hours Worked – 171.67

The purpose of the campaign was to educate the public on the importance of buckling up when getting into a vehicle and traveling on a public roadway.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pin-in accident occurred on Jacksboro Hwy. on June 8, 2022.
Police respond to pin-in accident on Jacksboro Hwy.
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
The change is being made effective immediately.
Hours reduced for downtown WF scooters after complaints
17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims.
Second arrest made in connection with murder of WF teen
Andrew Flickinger was booked into Wichita County Jail on May 6, 2022.
Wichita Falls man arrested for abusing one-month-old

Latest News

Wichita Falls minister to host Memorial Gospel Celebration
Wichita Falls minister to host Memorial Gospel Celebration
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs
The celebration will take place at the Kemp Sunnyside Center.
3rd Memorial Gospel Celebration happening on Juneteenth
Extreme heat heading into the weekend