WFPD releases Click It or Ticket campaign results

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department released the results of their Click It or Ticket Memorial Day campaign on Thursday.

Officers were out looking for seat belt violations for about two weeks.

WFPD officials released the following campaign data:

Seat Belt Violations - 177

Child Seat Belt Violations - 9

Intersection Violations - 59

Distracted Driving Violations - 11

Speed Violations - 74

Arrests – 1

Total Stops – 437

Enforcement Hours Worked – 171.67

The purpose of the campaign was to educate the public on the importance of buckling up when getting into a vehicle and traveling on a public roadway.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.