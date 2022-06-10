Email City Guide
ArtZeum exhibit opens at Kemp Center for the Arts

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The youth ArtZeum is having their annual interactive exhibit this year called HerStory.

Each of the seven artists featured in this exhibit have had a lasting impact on the world of art in the past 100 years. Kids can explore different activity centers to experience the many styles of art created by these artists.

ArtZeum will be open from June 10 to August 6. Admission is free for all and Kemp Center officials are inviting kids and families to come and get creative.

It’s all located at the NorthLight Gallery at Kemp Center for the Arts. The center is open to the public during the following hours:

  • Monday-Wednesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

