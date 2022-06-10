Email City Guide
Christ Academy athlete receives two awards at TAPPS convention

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christ Academy’s Sydney Rouillard received her Female Athlete of the Year award at the TAPPS annual convention on Friday.

To her and her athletic director’s surprise, she also received the TAPPS Henderson Cup, the most prestigious award for schools in the TAPPS system.

“We’ve worked really hard for this,” Christ Academy Athletic Director Sara Lindeman said. “It feels great to look back and see what we’ve accomplished to get where we are today. It was a true honor to receive this award today on behalf of the school and something we didn’t even expect coming down to Waco today. I checked the points earlier in the spring, but I hadn’t looked back at them again at the end of the school year to check our standings. We hope this helps people see we’re a real contender in the community when it comes to sports and academics, and while we didn’t seek points for fine arts with TAPPS this year, we have an excellent fine arts program.”

This award is granted based on points earned throughout the school year from sports, fine arts and academics. This is Christ Academy’s first year to claim the TAPPS Henderson Cup.

