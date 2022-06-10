Email City Guide
Construction on 7th Street railroad crossing finishes

The 7th Street railroad crossing has been an issue for decades.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Construction on the 7th Street railroad crossing has been completed, according to the City of Wichita Falls.

The crossing will reopen by the end the day on June 10, 2022.

City officials entered an agreement last year for the BNSF Railway Company to remove the existing planking between the tracks and replace them with new concrete planking. City contractors then removed and replaced the existing asphalt.

