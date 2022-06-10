Construction on 7th Street railroad crossing finishes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Construction on the 7th Street railroad crossing has been completed, according to the City of Wichita Falls.

The crossing will reopen by the end the day on June 10, 2022.

City officials entered an agreement last year for the BNSF Railway Company to remove the existing planking between the tracks and replace them with new concrete planking. City contractors then removed and replaced the existing asphalt.

