Crime of the week: Pregnant teen murdered in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man was arrested Thursday evening for the murder of a Wichita Falls teen and her unborn baby.

“On June 8 at about 7:30 in the morning, our officers responded to a residence here in Wichita Falls on Deer Park Way.”

There, police said they found a pregnant Kaycee Wofford lying dead next to an air mattress.

“When they got there, they did find the victim,” Eipper said. “She was a 32-week-pregnant female who was deceased.”

Court documents state the victim’s boyfriend, Paul Chandler, had called 911, telling dispatchers “his wife was dead, blue in the face, and he believed she was beyond help.”

But while Chandler reportedly told police he and his girlfriend had had a relaxing night, roommates told a different story. An affidavit states they told police Chandler had argued with his girlfriend, and that at some time after midnight, they heard a thud and Wofford say “stop.”

“Evidently there had been an argument and a physical altercation the night before,” Eipper said. “Responding officers and the detectives thought there were some things suspect about her death, so they brought him in for an interview. They also sent the body off for an autopsy.”

Chandler reportedly told police he had choked Wofford at one point in the night during an intimate act, but was adamant she had spoken to him afterward, saying her throat hurt but she loved him. But a medical examiner said in court documents that Wofford would not have been able to speak after being choked, and said strangulation and compression on her chest had caused her death.

“The detectives gathered up all the information, obtained an arrest warrant for capital murder for his arrest and he was arrested yesterday,” Eipper said.

Chandler was charged with the capital murder of multiple persons for the deaths of the victim and her unborn child.

