The heat returns this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 100 with partly cloudy skies. The wind will remain out of the south at 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values could reach as high as 103. Friday night, we will have a low of 73 with mostly clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 104, with mostly sunny skies. Heat index values could reach over 105 degrees. Sunday, we will have a high of 105 with mostly sunny skies. Heat index values could reach near 110 degrees.

Monday doesn’t look as hot, however, it will still be hot. Monday, we will have a high of 102 with sunny skies and windy conditions. The wind will be strong out of the south at 20 to 30 mph.

