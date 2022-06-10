Part of Daniels Road closed after culvert collapses

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - A section of the 1100 block of Daniels Road between Hwy 240 and Bishop Road has been closed after a culvert collapsed.

Mickey Fincannon, Wichita County Commissioner for Precinct 2, said the damage was due to the rain that came through the area this week.

The culvert underneath the road collapsed, reportedly leaving a 3-foot sinkhole that is visible and a further 12-foot collapse underneath that is not visible.

County officials said repairs should take around 2-3 weeks to complete.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.