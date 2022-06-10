Email City Guide
Recipients thankful for WFAFB food distribution

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank distributed food Friday for families affected by COVID.

The distribution was specifically for families that have been affected by COVID in any way, with at least one child in the household. It was self-declared and no supplementary forms of information were required. They distributed fresh produce, frozen meat, vegetables and more.

“This food that you guys give, it’s a lot of help,” Mary Duran, a recipient, said. “I don’t have to be going out and about from store to store to see what I can buy. I’ll already have it.”

Duran said she feels blessed and is thankful for all of the donations she received. Organizers were busy as hundreds of people were helped at the distribution.

