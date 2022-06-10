Email City Guide
Steak and Mashed Potatoes are looking for their forever homes

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ashley Fitzwater in the studio to talk about two dogs named Steak and Mashed Potatoes.

There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

