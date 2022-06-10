Thunder is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home.

Thunder is a six-month-old dog who is sweet and loving, and is good around kids, cats and other dogs.

If you’re interested in adopting this sweet fur-ball, you can call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824. Animal Services can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The adoption fee has been cut in half until June 17, 2022, making it $20. It covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

