Volunteer fire departments in need of more funding

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Much of Texoma has been feeling the squeeze as prices continue to rise, but there’s one group struggling that you might not have thought of: volunteer fire departments.

Volunteer fire departments usually have to supplement their budgets with fundraisers, but rising costs and more incidents mean that they’re barely able to afford putting gas in the engine.

“The expenses now today are extremely more than they were 20 years ago when they first established giving us donations,” William Norris, Fire Chief at Friberg-Cooper Volunteer Fire Department said.

Norris heads one of the many volunteer fire departments responding to incidents around Texoma. He said changing times have led to higher costs and his VFD needs more money from the county to afford operating costs.

“Inflation is at what, 8.6% right now,” Norris said. “The cost of a firetruck is way over $200,000 to $800,000. Just an outfit for one firefighter is anywhere from $4-5,000.”

The Friberg-Cooper VFD’s annual budget is around $50-60,000, which only covers day-to-day operations. Fundraisers are supposed to help cover other expenses, but some departments are forced to use donations for much more basic needs.

“There are departments that do fundraisers two to three times a month just to make ends meet, to pay for putting fuel in the truck, to buy tires for the trucks and stuff like that,” Norris said.

Norris said his VFD has responded to more and more incidents every year, but their budget has remained about the same despite them using more materials. He expects this trend to continue but said his department needs help to meet the demand.

“In my department, just in the past five years, our calls probably increased 200 times,” Norris said. “More people are moving into the rural area, we are getting a lot more medical calls and fires.”

The VFDs hope that Friday’s discussion in commissioners court will mean that when they do work on budgets later this year, the final numbers will match the rise in inflation.

