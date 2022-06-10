Email City Guide
WF Animal Services Center not accepting animals until June 17

The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center is full.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center is full, according to City officials.

The center will no longer be accepting pet surrenders from now until June 17, 2022.

Pet adoption fees have also been cut in half, and are now $20 per animal until that same date.

Available animals can be found by clicking here.

