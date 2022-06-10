Email City Guide
Wichita Falls man arrested for murder of 19-year-old

Paul Chandler
Paul Chandler(WFPD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man on Thursday for the murder of a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

Officers found 19-year-old Kaycee Wofford dead in a home on Deer Park Way. She was 32 weeks pregnant. WFPD said Wofford’s boyfriend, 20-year-old Paul Chandler, was also on scene when police arrived. They add Chandler and Wofford had an argument earlier in the residence.

Investigators said the autopsy found that Wofford died of asphyxiation.

WFPD detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Chandler for the offense of Capital Murder. With the help of the U.S. Marshals and the Texas Department of Public Safety, WFPD arrested Chandler Thursday evening.

Chandler is currently in custody in the Wichita County jail with a bond set at $1.5 million.

