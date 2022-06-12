Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Truck driver from Texas charged in 1993 California killing

Texas retired truck driver Douglas Thomas has been linked to the 1993 killing of Sherri Herrera
Texas retired truck driver Douglas Thomas has been linked to the 1993 killing of Sherri Herrera(Riverside County District Attorney’s Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A retired truck driver from Texas has been charged with killing a woman whose body was found along a freeway onramp in a Southern California desert nearly 30 years ago, prosecutors said.

Cold-case investigators used advances in DNA technology to link Douglas Thomas to the 1993 killing of Sherri Herrera, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Thomas is in custody in Titus County, Texas, awaiting trial for separate slaying in that state in 1992.

The 67-year-old was charged with Herrera’s murder on Friday in Riverside, California, the DA’s statement said. The murder count was filed with a special circumstance allegation that the killing occurred during the commission of a rape, prosecutors said.

It wasn’t known Sunday if Thomas has an attorney.

When the Texas case concludes, he will be extradited to California to be tried in Herrera’s killing.

Herrera, a 30-year-old mother of four from Tulare, California, was found dead on March 30, 1993 on an eastbound onramp to Interstate 10 near Desert Center in Riverside County.

DNA from the Texas slaying connected Thomas to Herrera’s killing, investigators said.

Thomas traveled extensively throughout the U.S. during a 40-year career as a trucker, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the movie, is hosting the stays, which are scheduled for...
Airbnb offering stays in the Mystery Machine to celebrate ‘Scooby Doo’ film’s 20th anniversary
20-year-old Paul Chandler.
Wichita Falls man arrested for murder of pregnant 19-year-old
20-year-old Paul Chandler was arrested in June of 2022.
Crime of the week: Pregnant teen murdered in Wichita Falls
After 33 years, Whitney Thompson found and introduced herself to her birth father, Charles...
After 30 years, woman finds biological dad through DNA test
Officials said Meridian police officer Kennis Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, has been shot and...
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Police officer shot, killed while responding to call

Latest News

Crime of the week: Pregnant teen murdered in Wichita Falls
Crime of the week: Pregnant teen murdered in Wichita Falls
BBB warns of Facebook Messenger scams
BBB warns of Facebook Messenger scams
Kiowa Casino & Hotel to host Heartburn Highway Festival
Kiowa Casino & Hotel to host Heartburn Highway Festival
The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m.
City of Wichita Falls to host ribbon cutting ceremony for transit facility
Frankie Lee Haigood
Texas man arrested after boy, 8, shot during road rage incident