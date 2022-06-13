85th Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl happening this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 85th Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl is happening this week in Wichita Falls and Iowa Park.

First up is the boys and girls basketball games, which will be played on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Rider High School. The girls all-star game starts at 6 p.m., and is followed by the boys all-star game at 7:30 p.m.

Next up are the all-star girls volleyball games, which will happen on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Rider High School. The games begin at 4 p.m.

Kick-off for the 2022 Oil Bowl Football Game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022. It was moved from Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls to the Iowa Park High School stadium due to construction.

Admission costs are listed below:

$20 - Football, basketball and volleyball games

$5 - Basketball game only

$5 - Volleyball game only

Proceeds from the games benefit Maskat Shrine.

